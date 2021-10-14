Cinch pitch in as Northampton School for Boys open new all-weather surface

The all-weather pitch at Northampton School for Boys has been resurfaced (Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds)

After a comprehensive fund-raising initiative which gained support from parents, former pupils and the business world, a brand new playing surface has been completed.

School development director Mark Lee said: “We are enormously grateful to all our donors and we are particularly delighted to announce that the school has entered into a partnership with Cinch, the largest online direct-to-consumer marketplace for car purchases in the UK.”

Cinch already supports some of the biggest and best sports teams and leagues in its sponsorship roster.

The all-weather pitch at NSB has been resurfaced (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Headmaster Richard Bernard said: “The partnership with Cinch will provide outstanding opportunities for the students of the school going forward and we are extremely grateful for the levels of investment and support agreed with Avril Palmer-Baumack, chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, owner of Cinch.”

Lee added “ The school is very keen to bring business and education closer together and the partnership with Cinch will prove to be mutually beneficial.

“Northampton School for Boys has an outstanding reputation and is very excited to have such a close relationship with such a successful and forward-thinking company.

“Thanks to the considerable investment of Cinch we are very proud to name one end of the newly resurfaced pitch ‘The Cinch End’.”

The school would like to thank all donors for their support in enabling them to provide a facility that will benefit thousands of youngsters plus the local community for years to come.

Head boy Josh Manz and head girl Lucy Sturgess both said how important the AWP is from a student perspective, saying: “So many people will enjoy this facility and benefit from a healthy lifestyle.”

The official opening took place last Friday (October 8) and key representatives, Aaron Cort (a former pupil) and Megan Norton, the group communications manager for the Constellation Automotive Group, performed the cutting of the ribbon.

All donors were invited to participate in the opening and then enjoyed a National Cup Under 16 game after the ceremony.

The school were also delighted to welcome two coaches from Tottenham Hotspur FC, Alex Catania and Jonny Murray, who are both head coaches in the Education and Football Development College programme for the club, kindly arranged by Cinch. They ran sessions throughout the day for all year groups.

Northampton-based EFL referee Andy Woolmer officiated the cup match.

On the partnership, Avril Palmer-Baunack said: “Both Cinch and I are delighted to support Northampton School for Boys with our donation.

“We’re looking forward to working with the school over the years and supporting it’s already excellent reputation across the county.”

Director of Sport Jamie Wolcock said: “The school looks forward to a very bright future.

“Thank you to all our donors who contributed to our all weather pitch.”

If you are interested in supporting the school in any way, contact Mark Lee on [email protected]

The pitch was officially christened with an English Schools' National Cup match between NSB Under-16s and Samuel Whitbread Academy from Bedford, who won 2-0 (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

