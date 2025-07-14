New era for Rushden Town Bowls Club
The occasion was marked with the Club President, Malcolm White, rolling the first bowl along with NBA Indoor President, Terry Chapman. Several members of the Rushden Town Bowls Club supported the auspicious occasion, watching the official opening, followed by the first friendly rolls up.
Over the next few weeks, the carpet will be stretched into its final playing position and marked out, ready for the Winter Indoor Season starting at the end of September. If you fancy having a go yourself and finding out more, we have an Open Day on Sunday 21st September between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. Come along with friends or family. It's free and there are no age or ability restrictions.
We can cater for those with physical challenges. We can provide bowls for young people, ideally aged around 10 years old and upwards. No equipment needed, just comfortable clothing and flat trainers/shoes. This opportunity is followed by free coaching sessions for those who would like to play more regularly.