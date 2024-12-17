Irchester United and Wellingborough Whitworth derby to raise awareness for mental health.

Festive football Derby

Irchester United FC and Wellingborough Whitworth FC have pledged a spirited derby that will help to keep mental health at the forefront this Christmas. The match, set to take place on Saturday, 28th December 2024, will see the teams battle it out for local bragging rights.

Match Details:

Fixture: Irchester United FC vs. Wellingborough Whitworth FCDate: Saturday, 28th December 2024Venue: Alfred Street, Irchester NN29 7DRKick-Off: 3:00 pm

The festive season sees a significant rise in anxiety and depression, making it crucial to shine a light on mental health and ensure support is accessible to those who need it most. Kelly’s Heroes, offers a lifeline to those in need, and with a heightened need at Christmas loneliness, anxiety, and depression can become even more overwhelming.

Martin Goodes, Chairman of Wellingborough Whitworth FC, added:"Kelly's Heroes has been a cause close to our hearts for years. Their impactful logo serves as a constant reminder throughout our club that help is always within reach. It's vital to ensure that both players and supporters know that support is readily available for anyone who needs it, reinforcing our commitment to mental health awareness."

Together, The Romans and The Flourmen are proving that football is more than just a game—it’s a platform for change. By coming together the match will showcase their dedication to supporting the mental wellbeing of their players, fans and wider community. Funds raised on the day will be donated to Kelly’s Heroes to help them to continue with the much needed support they are offering across the county.

Whitworth Manager James Mallows stated:"As two grassroots clubs, we have a unique opportunity to drive awareness of this vital service through our local communities, whether playing, volunteering, or spectating. We are delighted that Irchester United has joined us in promoting Kelly's Heroes—a charity and support service that is close to our hearts at Whitworth FC."

Liam Leonard, Manager of Irchester United FC, praised the initiative, saying:“Promoting Kelly's Heroes and raising mental health awareness through this match is an incredible opportunity. The committee fully supported this initiative, as mental health is vital year-round but especially during the Christmas season. We're proud to support this impactful cause and highlight the incredible work being done to help those in need.”

We can all play our part, come along and support your team, but most importantly lets stand together in solidarity for mental health awareness and raise some much needed funds.

Dan Beaman, Co-chairman, Irchester United FC

“Ben Thomas sponsored our Under-18s kit a few years ago with the Kelly’s Heroes logo, and we’re proud to wear it again against Whitworth. During the lockdown, as Under-18s manager, I prioritized mental health awareness, sharing resources on our Facebook page—a practice we continue today.

Mental health impacts everyone, and it’s crucial to encourage open conversations, especially among young men who often face stigma. Please support this deserving cause with a donation—it makes a real difference.”

