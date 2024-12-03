Why the Premier League football is not on Sky or TNT this week
You may be confused why midweek games are not being shown on Sky Sports or TNT this week. That is because every game on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will instead be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Ipswich take on Crystal Palace and Leicester welcome West Ham United on Tuesday, followed by six games on Wednesday including Newcastle versus Liverpool and Arsenal against Manchester United. A further two games will be played on Thursday but none of them will be shown on traditional channels.
Amazon has secured the rights to just two match weeks of Premier League game and this week is the first of the season to be streamed on the platform. The second match week to be shown on Amazon will be on Boxing Day and 27 December, meaning anybody who takes a month-long free trial today can actually watch all 20 games set to be shown on the platform.
The good news for fans is that every single game this week will get its own host, pundit team and commentators for a more in-depth look at each game. The hosts include Dan Walker and Gabby Logan, while guests include Dimitar Berbatov, Theo Walcott, Graham Potter and Robbie Fowler in what is a star-studded lineup.
There is another bonus for those who take up an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch the latest round of Premier League games. Broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling will host a live ‘goals’ show in Amazon’s take on the iconic Soccer Saturday show, allowing fans to see goals as they go in across the Premier League.
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Jim Rosenthal
- Pundits: Matt Holland, Gary Cahill
- Reporter: Vaishali Bhardwaj
- Commentary: Guy Mowbray and Lee Dixon
Leicester City v West Ham United
Kick off time: 8.15pm
- Presenter: Dan Walker
- Pundits: Graham Potter, Emile Heskey, Kevin Nolan
- Reporter: Alex Aljoe
- Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Andy Townsend
Aston Villa v Brentford
Kick off time: 8.15pm
- Presenter: Manish Bhasin
- Pundits: Thomas Hitszlsperger, Steve Sidwell, Eni Aluko
- Reporter: Karthi Gnanasegaram
- Commentary: Steve Wilson and Lucy Ward
Southampton v Chelsea
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Ade Oladipo
- Pundits: Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Kevin Davies
- Reporter: Paul Belverstone
- Commentary: Ian Darke and Stephen Warnock
Everton v Wolves
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Alex Aljoe
- Pundits: Leon Osman, Rachel Corsie
- Reporter: Chris Latchem
- Commentary: Jim Proudfoot and Rob Green
Man City v Nottingham Forest
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Kelly Somers
- Pundits: Gael Clichy, Stuart Pearce
- Reporter: Katie Shanahan
- Commentary: Conor McNamara and Michael Brown
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Dan Walker
- Pundits: Shay Given, Robbie Fowler
- Reporter: Ian Irving
- Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson
Arsenal v Man United
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Gabby Logan
- Pundits: Theo Walcott, Roberto Martinez, Dimitar Berbatov
- Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Cayana Freeman
- Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer
Fulham v Brighton
Kick off time: 7.30pm
- Presenter: Marcus Buckland
- Pundits: Steve Sidwell, Glenn Murray
- Reporter: Faye Carruthers
- Commentary: Mark Scott and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Kick off time: 8,15pm
- Presenter: Gabby Logan
- Pundits: Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Eni Aluko
- Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Alex Aljoe
- Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer