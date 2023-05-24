Cobblers are set for a busy summer in the transfer market as they get to work on assembling a squad that will be competitive in League One.
Town have a strong core of players already under contract for next season but manager Jon Brady will be wanting to add both depth and quality in preparation for the step up. Which positions do Cobblers most need to strengthen? And where are they well-stocked? We go through the squad with a fine-tooth comb to find out...
1. Goalkeeper
Current first-team players under contract: Lee Burge. Do Cobblers need to sign a new goalkeeper this summer? Yes. Either Tom King accepts his contract offer to stay at Sixfields or the club bring in an able deputy for Burge. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Right-back
Current first-team players under contract: Aaron McGowan, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo. Do Cobblers need to sign a new right-back this summer? No. They are well-stocked in this department. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Left-back
Current first-team players under contract: Ryan Haynes. Do Cobblers need to sign a new left-back this summer? Yes. Ali Koiki penning a new deal would be a big boost for Brady but even then he may still want another option on the left side of defence, although Akin Odimayo showed he was more than capable of doing a job when required. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Centre-back
Current first-team players under contract: Jon Guthrie, Sam Sherring, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire. Do Cobblers need to sign a new centre-back this summer? Yes. Aaron McGowan can play centre-half in a back three when needed, however with Magloire out until 2024, Odimayo's patchy injury record and Max Dyche yet to sign a new deal, Cobblers need more depth and cover at centre-half and it's a position Brady will want to bolster this summer. Photo: Pete Norton