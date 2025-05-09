From best player to best signing to best goal, here are our alternative end-of-season Cobblers awards...
1. Player of the Season
Cameron McGeehan. Whether it was Marc Leonard, Sam Hoskins or Liam Roberts, this has been a relatively straightforward decision in recent seasons, but not this time. However, whilst it's very difficult to separate the two, McGeehan just has the edge on Mitch Pinnock for me. Pinnock's consistency and fitness levels are absolutely remarkable, as his versatility and willingness to do any job for the team, but McGeehan's goals were so crucial to Cobblers staying in League One. His ability to pop up in the right places at the right times is uncanny. Without those crucial contributions, Cobblers may well be on their way back to League Two. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Best Young Player (aged 22 or under)
Dara Costelloe. With an honourable mention to the excellent Ben Perry, Burnley loanee Costelloe was a revelation after joining on deadline day. He netted six times in 14 starts to propel Cobblers to safety, but there's so much more to his game than goals. His constant running, relentless pressing and clever movement caused chaos for opposition defences throughout the second half of the season. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Most Improved Player
Aaron McGowan. It's not so much that McGowan improved because he was already a key player and an important character, but he really stepped up and led the team superbly in the second half of the campaign, filling the void left by Guthrie's season-ending injury. He featured in 22 of Nolan's 25 games and played in a variety of positions to help ensure Town's constant injury problems did not derail their survival bid. There's a reason Nolan wants to keep him around. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Loan star
Terry Taylor. Ben Perry and Dara Costelloe were both excellent but Taylor's consistency and all-round game edges it. He started all-but one match since arriving on loan from Charlton and transformed the midfield, first with Liam Shaw and then alongside Perry. He does both sides of the game so well. Cobblers would love him back next season. Photo: Pete Norton
