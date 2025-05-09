1 . Player of the Season

Cameron McGeehan. Whether it was Marc Leonard, Sam Hoskins or Liam Roberts, this has been a relatively straightforward decision in recent seasons, but not this time. However, whilst it's very difficult to separate the two, McGeehan just has the edge on Mitch Pinnock for me. Pinnock's consistency and fitness levels are absolutely remarkable, as his versatility and willingness to do any job for the team, but McGeehan's goals were so crucial to Cobblers staying in League One. His ability to pop up in the right places at the right times is uncanny. Without those crucial contributions, Cobblers may well be on their way back to League Two. Photo: Pete Norton