Cobblers gave their season the perfect ending when a final day 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers secured automatic promotion to Sky Bet League One.
A tense and nervy afternoon at Prenton Park ended in celebration thanks to Sam Hoskins’ 22nd goal of the season. His fabulous volley after only five minutes was the difference and meant Cobblers wrapped up third spot in League Two and could at last forget the horrors of 12 months ago. Here are our player ratings from a glorious afternoon on Merseyside…
1. Lee Burge
He's been such a reassuring presence behind a young, inexperienced and often makeshift back-line this season and he was again at Tranmere. Relieved pressure by claiming crosses and made saves when needed en route to Town's 16th clean sheet of the season... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
Signed off a wonderful debut season with a typically dogged, determined display at right-back. Tranmere did get some joy down that side but he cut out the majority of their attacks, bar one dangerous cross that flashed across the box... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
It's not an exaggeration to suggest that Cobblers wouldn't have won promotion had he not rushed back early from injury for the final four games. Has stepped into Guthrie's huge shoes brilliantly and led the defence to another clean sheet at Tranmere... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
What a time to produce his best performance for the club. Stepped out at the right times and was aggressive and assured in his defending to keep Hemmings quiet. Like so many others he's been there when his manager has needed him most... 9 Photo: Pete Norton