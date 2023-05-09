News you can trust since 1931
It was fitting that Sam Hoskins scored the promotion-winning goal - and what a strike it was.

Tranmere Rovers 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers gave their season the perfect ending when a final day 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers secured automatic promotion to Sky Bet League One.

By James Heneghan
Published 9th May 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:44 BST

A tense and nervy afternoon at Prenton Park ended in celebration thanks to Sam Hoskins’ 22nd goal of the season. His fabulous volley after only five minutes was the difference and meant Cobblers wrapped up third spot in League Two and could at last forget the horrors of 12 months ago. Here are our player ratings from a glorious afternoon on Merseyside…

He's been such a reassuring presence behind a young, inexperienced and often makeshift back-line this season and he was again at Tranmere. Relieved pressure by claiming crosses and made saves when needed en route to Town's 16th clean sheet of the season... 8

He's been such a reassuring presence behind a young, inexperienced and often makeshift back-line this season and he was again at Tranmere. Relieved pressure by claiming crosses and made saves when needed en route to Town's 16th clean sheet of the season... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Signed off a wonderful debut season with a typically dogged, determined display at right-back. Tranmere did get some joy down that side but he cut out the majority of their attacks, bar one dangerous cross that flashed across the box... 8

Signed off a wonderful debut season with a typically dogged, determined display at right-back. Tranmere did get some joy down that side but he cut out the majority of their attacks, bar one dangerous cross that flashed across the box... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

It's not an exaggeration to suggest that Cobblers wouldn't have won promotion had he not rushed back early from injury for the final four games. Has stepped into Guthrie's huge shoes brilliantly and led the defence to another clean sheet at Tranmere... 8

It's not an exaggeration to suggest that Cobblers wouldn't have won promotion had he not rushed back early from injury for the final four games. Has stepped into Guthrie's huge shoes brilliantly and led the defence to another clean sheet at Tranmere... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

What a time to produce his best performance for the club. Stepped out at the right times and was aggressive and assured in his defending to keep Hemmings quiet. Like so many others he's been there when his manager has needed him most... 9

What a time to produce his best performance for the club. Stepped out at the right times and was aggressive and assured in his defending to keep Hemmings quiet. Like so many others he's been there when his manager has needed him most... 9 Photo: Pete Norton

