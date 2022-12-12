It will be a case of just one or two minor tweaks rather than major surgery for the Cobblers when the January transfer window opens in a few weeks’ time, according to chairman Kelvin Thomas.

After a productive summer of recruitment, and with several key players now tied down for the long-term, including top goalscorer Sam Hoskins and club captain Jon Guthrie, Thomas believes Northampton are in a ‘good place’ going into January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers also snapped up former Preston and Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop on a short-term deal this week, and manager Jon Brady is satisfied with the options at his disposal as he looks to guide the club back into League One.

Kelvin Thomas.

"We are in a good place ahead of the January transfer window,” said Thomas. “I think our squad is in good shape and quite settled. I think we are looking to add two or three players rather than the five or six we might have added in previous Januarys and that is a good sign.

"We have planned and prepared and we are ready. No matter how much planning you do, it might be that some clubs don't let players out until the last day of the window but that's the business and how it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From some of our conversations, clubs have already said they won't even make a decision on certain players until January arrives but we are as far on in our planning and preparation as we can be. We will see what happens but we are working to get the best players in to support the group we already have as we possibly can.”

Another player who has signed a long-term contract at Sixfields is 17-year-old defender Josh Tomlinson. The record-breaking teenager agreed his first pro deal last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas added: "Josh Tomlinson is a player we are delighted to see sign a long-term professional contract. I have watched the youth team closely and he has trained with the first-team and he doesn't look out of place.

"He is still developing and improving and he has worked hard to get to this point. It was a proud day for the family last week when he signed his contract. Signing this contract doesn't mean he is going straight in to the first-team, he might have a spell or two out on loan to help his development but this is great news for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad