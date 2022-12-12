Brady feels he finally has his squad where he wants it

Brady inherited an imbalanced, underperforming squad from Keith Curle in 2021 and has needed several transfer windows to overhaul it.

Injuries, suspensions and even illness have hamstrung the Cobblers this season after a positive summer of recruitment, but with only one player currently not in full training – left-back Ali Koiki – Brady finally has the depth and quality he wants all over the pitch.

"Since the start of last season, we have been aiming to get to this stage and we feel we are clawing our way there as a club and as staff,” said Brady. “We are building recruitment in a way where we have a really competitive squad.

"People might have said that at times last season that we didn't have a great deal on the bench, even when we were at full strength.

"But we are building and it takes time and I have had the support from the chairman and James (Whiting) and it's been really good and it's a big team effort to get to this stage.

"It's something which has happened over time and it's important now that we keep moving forward and we keep getting positive results and positive performances off the back of that as well.”

With so many options at his disposal, Brady will have more selection headaches in the coming weeks following his decision to leave Harvey Lintott out of the squad against Tranmere last weekend.

"As people have seen, we haven't had that luxury at all this season and it was the first time at the weekend,” Brady added. "It was a tough thing to do because Harv is a fantastic young lad who has probably played a lot more game-time than he expected when he first came in.

"His attitude day in, day out is excellent and it's hard when you have great players and great young players who are developing.

"I try to put myself in their shoes and how I would have felt. I would have been champing at the bit to play but you're having to tell someone 'sorry, you're not involved this week' and I find that really hard.