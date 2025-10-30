Rotherham United have climbed the League One table after three wins in a row.placeholder image
Rotherham United have climbed the League One table after three wins in a row.

These are the four teams the Supercomputer thinks will be relegated from League One as Northampton Town, Burton Albion, Reading, Blackpool and more fight for survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:04 GMT
Cobblers have had a steady start to the campaign as they look to secure League One status for another season.

They have won two of their last six matches to leave themselves four points clear of Port Vale in the final relegation place.

Below Cobblers, it’s shaping up to be an interesting relegation fight with some of the ‘bigger’ clubs – Peterborough, Reading. Plymouth and Blackpool – all finding themselves in early trouble.

Burton are predictably down there as ever but are making a good fight of it, while Port Vale will find it tough to stay up.

So which sides are going down and how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – thinks the season will go.

91pts (+38)

1. Cardiff CIty

91pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+27)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+13)

3. Bolton Wanderers

78pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

77pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

77pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

