Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock both turned down new deals.

How are all the players who left Northampton in the summer getting on now?

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:16 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 09:24 GMT
Over 20 players have departed Cobblers in 2025 – but how have they got on since leaving Sixfields?

Some are thriving, others are just pleased to have a club, while a fair few still remain free agents...

1. Mitch Pinnock

He's started all 14 League Two games for Bromley this season and has four assists. He's created the most chances of anyone in the division. Photo: Alex Pantling

2. Aaron McGowan

Finally signed for a new club this month when joining Tranmere. Made his debut off the bench against Barnet and has started the last three games, registering an assist in the 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers recently. Photo: Pete Norton

3. Will Hondermarck

Was picked up by Bromley in the summer and started the season as a regular before a spell out of the team. He returned to the starting line-up for Saturday's win over MK Dons though. Made 16 appearances in total this season Photo: Pete Norton

4. Patrick Brough

He has started every league game for Tranmere this season. Photo: Pete Norton

