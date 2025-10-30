How are all the players who left Northampton in the summer getting on now?

Some are thriving, others are just pleased to have a club, while a fair few still remain free agents...
1. Mitch Pinnock
He's started all 14 League Two games for Bromley this season and has four assists. He's created the most chances of anyone in the division. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Aaron McGowan
Finally signed for a new club this month when joining Tranmere. Made his debut off the bench against Barnet and has started the last three games, registering an assist in the 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers recently. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Will Hondermarck
Was picked up by Bromley in the summer and started the season as a regular before a spell out of the team. He returned to the starting line-up for Saturday's win over MK Dons though. Made 16 appearances in total this season Photo: Pete Norton
4. Patrick Brough
He has started every league game for Tranmere this season. Photo: Pete Norton