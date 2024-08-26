The state of play at Cobblers going into the final week of the transfer window

Sixfields

Clubs up and down the land will be hoping to add the finishing touches to their squads this week as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Jon Brady and his recruitment team have been hard at work since the end of the 2023/24 season but there’s still time for more business to be done. Here’s the state of play at Sixfields as deadline day approaches...

When is the deadline?

The window closes on Friday, August 30, at 11pm in England and Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward deadline day this summer to be in line with the major leagues across Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions between England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Clubs are able to complete deals after the deadline passes if they have submitted a deal sheet. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm a deal has been agreed and allows for additional time to submit any outstanding documents.

Who have Cobblers signed so far?

It’s been a busy summer for the club with 11 new faces turning up at Sixfields. Permanent additions include goalkeeper Nik Tzanev, defender Jack Baldwin, midfielder Cameron McGeehan, wingers Tariqe Fosu and Liam McCarron, and forwards James Wilson and Tom Eaves. Joining on loan are Luke Mbete, Samy Chouchane, Matt Dibley-Dias and Callum Morton.

Does Jon Brady hope to do more business this week?

Yes. Brady confirmed after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Barnsley that the club remain active in the market. “We certainly would like to add to the group,” said the Town boss.

Will it be a permanent or a loan?

It could be either. Clubs are allowed a maximum of five loanees in their matchday squad. Town currently have four on their books so can afford one more, although that could potentially limit their options in January.

Where do Town need to strengthen?

The squad is well-stocked across the pitch, particularly in defence and midfield. The club have 10 defenders, six central midfielders and four wide players either under contract or on loan, but Brady feels he is still a little short at the top end of the pitch. A forward player to complement the likes of Tom Eaves and Callum Morton will be the priority this week.

Can clubs sign players after the window’s closed?

Yes. Free agents who are not contracted to another club can sign for a team at any time, as long as they became unattached before the window closed.