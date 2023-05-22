News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Cobblers' celebrate their magnificent victory at Sutton United

The standout statistics from Cobblers' promotion-winning campaign

Cobblers racked up some impressive numbers during their 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign, both on an individual level and as a collective.

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:05 BST

Town finished third in League Two but took two very different paths to automatic promotion from the first half of the season compared to the second half. Here are some of the best and most interesting stats from the season…

Cobblers won 20 points from losing positions this season compared to just two the previous year. Only Mansfield (23) had a better record in League Two

1. 20 - Points from losing positions

Cobblers won 20 points from losing positions this season compared to just two the previous year. Only Mansfield (23) had a better record in League Two

Another category in which Cobblers struggled last season but thrived this. They scored 14 goals in the final 10 minutes of games in 2022/23, behind only Salford (16) in League Two

2. 14 - Late goals

Another category in which Cobblers struggled last season but thrived this. They scored 14 goals in the final 10 minutes of games in 2022/23, behind only Salford (16) in League Two

Cobblers were superb when they scored the first goal, losing just one of their 23 games when they did so and taking 58 points in the process

3. 58 - Defending a lead

Cobblers were superb when they scored the first goal, losing just one of their 23 games when they did so and taking 58 points in the process

Cobblers finished the season with 41 points from their travels, the best record in the division. They lost just four of their 23 away games

4. 41 - Away day fun

Cobblers finished the season with 41 points from their travels, the best record in the division. They lost just four of their 23 away games

