The current status of Cobblers' injured, suspended and absent players going into Newport County fixture
Once again Cobblers will be hampered by a series of absentees for various reasons when they play Newport County at Sixfields in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
10 minutes ago
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 2:44pm
Seven players missed the draw with Sutton United in midweek either through injury, suspension or for personal reasons. Sam Hoskins and Aaron McGowan did return from injury with late cameos off the bench but neither are guaranteed to start against Newport.
Giving an update on Thursday, manager Jon Brady said: "Michael (Bolger) our physio is having to work pretty hard at the moment. We haven’t had much luck and there are a few players who will be touch and go for the weekend. Some might make it, some might not.”
Here’s a run through of the state of play with numerous players..
Page 1 of 3