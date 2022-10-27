News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sam Sherring joined the treatment room with an injury picked up at Stevenage.

The current status of Cobblers' injured, suspended and absent players going into Newport County fixture

Once again Cobblers will be hampered by a series of absentees for various reasons when they play Newport County at Sixfields in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
10 minutes ago
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 2:44pm

Seven players missed the draw with Sutton United in midweek either through injury, suspension or for personal reasons. Sam Hoskins and Aaron McGowan did return from injury with late cameos off the bench but neither are guaranteed to start against Newport.

Giving an update on Thursday, manager Jon Brady said: "Michael (Bolger) our physio is having to work pretty hard at the moment. We haven’t had much luck and there are a few players who will be touch and go for the weekend. Some might make it, some might not.”

Here’s a run through of the state of play with numerous players..

1. Tyler Magloire

The most long-term injured player. Was ruled out for four months with a serious hamstring injury in September so we will probably not see him again until 2023.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Josh Eppiah

Was said to be out for the 'medium term' by Brady after the recent draw at Leyton Orient so seems set for a few more weeks on the sidelines.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Jonny Maxted

Has missed the last three league games for personal reasons.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Danny Hylton

Suspended for two more games after his red at Stevenage - Newport on Saturday and Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
CobblersJon BradySixfieldsLeague TwoSam Hoskins
Next Page
Page 1 of 3