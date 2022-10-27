The current status of Cobblers' injured, suspended and absent players going into Newport County fixture

Seven players missed the draw with Sutton United in midweek either through injury, suspension or for personal reasons. Sam Hoskins and Aaron McGowan did return from injury with late cameos off the bench but neither are guaranteed to start against Newport.

Giving an update on Thursday, manager Jon Brady said: "Michael (Bolger) our physio is having to work pretty hard at the moment. We haven’t had much luck and there are a few players who will be touch and go for the weekend. Some might make it, some might not.”