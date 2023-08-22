Ten things we have learned about Cobblers in League One so far this season

1 . Cobblers will have a go

In the past Cobblers have been meek and tentative when they've stepped up a level and often afraid to go toe-to-toe with the opposition. But judging by what we've seen so far, Jon Brady will not be making the same mistake this season. His side have been positive in all four games, particularly away at Wigan where Town pressed high and aggressively and played with real intent, even if they lost the game. They then enjoyed 65% possession and took 19 shots against Lincoln before beating Peterborough United - a side expected to challenge for promotion - on Saturday. It will not always be successful and at times they'll have to soak up pressure but it marks a refreshing change from the past and should stand them in good stead for the season ahead. Photo: David Rogers