Ten things we have learned about Cobblers in League One so far this season

Three weeks and four games into the new League One season, there are some patterns starting to emerge – both good and bad – as Cobblers adjust to life in the third tier.
Jon Brady and his players have offered plenty of early encouragement after picking up four points from their first four games. It’s early days of course but here are some of the things we’ve learned so far...
1. Cobblers will have a go
In the past Cobblers have been meek and tentative when they've stepped up a level and often afraid to go toe-to-toe with the opposition. But judging by what we've seen so far, Jon Brady will not be making the same mistake this season. His side have been positive in all four games, particularly away at Wigan where Town pressed high and aggressively and played with real intent, even if they lost the game. They then enjoyed 65% possession and took 19 shots against Lincoln before beating Peterborough United - a side expected to challenge for promotion - on Saturday. It will not always be successful and at times they'll have to soak up pressure but it marks a refreshing change from the past and should stand them in good stead for the season ahead. Photo: David Rogers
2. Nothing to be scared of
It is clearly a step up in quality between League One and League Two but not so much that it should frighten any of the promoted sides. Cobblers have already faced two of the strongest squads in the division and were unlucky to lose at Wigan, who proceeded to thrash title favourites Bolton Wanderers, before beating fast-starting Peterborough. In fact, only Cheltenham have had a harder start in terms of facing teams with more points on the board across the first four games. Tough challenges lie ahead of course but there is no reason to be daunted. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Style of football continues to evolve
Jon Brady spoke at the start of last season about trying to improve Town's style of football and we have seen that over the last 12 months. It has now continued and developed further at the start of the new campaign. Players often get more time and space on the ball in League One and Cobblers have used that to their advantage, playing some attractive football in all four games to date. It's early days of course but both their average possession and average passing accuracy is up on last season. Photo: Pete Norton
4. More depth needed
Cobblers appear to have all basis covered in defence and midfield but they are possibly a player or two short in forward areas. Depending on the formation, they have five players - Bowie, Appéré, Simpson, Hoskins, Pinnock - to cover three positions across the front line. A couple of injuries and they'll be stretched. Brady himself has admitted he would like a bit more depth but it's not certain that they'll add to the squad before next Friday's deadline. Photo: Pete Norton