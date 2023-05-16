Some of the best, worst and funniest quotes from opposition managers during the 2022/23 season

4 . 'They were singing and shouting in the dressing room'

“We will take it and go again but if we win on Tuesday, we won’t be shouting about in the away changing room which has happened today. I think it demonstrates how far we have come to see them celebrating like that. I just said to them ‘it’s October, don’t shout in people’s faces in October’ because there is a long way to go and nothing was won or lost today. I don’t need to do a team talk for the next game, the Northampton players have done that in the tunnel and when they were singing and shouting in the dressing room." It didn't take long for Steve Evans to get back on the wrong side of Cobblers supporters... Photo: Naomi Baker