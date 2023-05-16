Some of the best, worst and funniest quotes from opposition managers during the 2022/23 season

There have been plenty of weird and wonderful quotes uttered by opposition managers during Town’s promotion-winning League Two campaign.
Cobblers have been accused of over-celebrating more than once this season but they’ve also received lots of praise en route to their promotion to League One, and of course there’s been no shortage of criticism for referees and officials from all sides. Here are some of the best, worst and most amusing quotes from opposition managers over the past 10 months...
1. 'One of the worst refereeing performances'
“I have never been one to hide behind referees or decisions or mistakes but that’s by far one of the worst refereeing performances that I have witnessed. It was for both sides. There was just no consistency," said Colchester boss Wayne Brown after his side's 3-2 loss on the opening day of the season. He then added: "But I’m not here to hide behind referee and decisions." Photo: Harriet Lander
2. 'We were robbed'
"I’m very disappointed with the result because by far we were the team that deserved to win the game,” claimed Crawley manager Kevin Betsy after his side's last-gasp 3-2 defeat in August. "We were robbed tonight. Everyone who saw the game tonight would have seen that we were the better team.” Photo: David Price
3. 'It has no place in football'
"Listen, they should be in League One,” said Steve Evans of the Cobblers back in October. “You know that, I know that and the EFL know that. Everyone knows that apart from Bristol Rovers fans. What happen to them on the last day of the season, with the weakness of the Scunthorpe team, has got no place in football. But it happened." Well said Steve, well said. And Cobblers are in League One now - better late than never. Photo: BEN STANSALL
4. 'They were singing and shouting in the dressing room'
“We will take it and go again but if we win on Tuesday, we won’t be shouting about in the away changing room which has happened today. I think it demonstrates how far we have come to see them celebrating like that. I just said to them ‘it’s October, don’t shout in people’s faces in October’ because there is a long way to go and nothing was won or lost today. I don’t need to do a team talk for the next game, the Northampton players have done that in the tunnel and when they were singing and shouting in the dressing room." It didn't take long for Steve Evans to get back on the wrong side of Cobblers supporters... Photo: Naomi Baker