Shot-shy Cobblers frustrated at Sixfields as they battle out goalless draw with Cambridge

Jon Guthrie battles for the ball during Saturday's clash with Cambridge United at a soaking Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers drew 0-0 for the second weekend in a row as Storm Bert swept through Sixfields and marred a seriously low-quality contest against struggling Cambridge United.

The horrible, rain-soaked conditions significantly dented any chance of a decent game breaking out, but both teams didn't help themselves as they lacked the necessary craft and composure to take control and create chances.

Cambridge probably edged it overall and they went as close as anyone during a sustained period of pressure midway through the second half, but neither goalkeeper was overworked and a point apiece was fair.

Cameron McGeehan was back in the team after suspension and Jon Brady received some much-needed good news on the injury front as both Tom Eaves and Aaron McGowan made the bench.

The stormy weather at Sixfields was always going to play a big part and Town found it particularly challenging in the first half as they kicked into gale-force winds, although Sam Hoskins threatened early and his low cross so nearly found Tyler Roberts for a tap in.

Cambridge enjoyed more territory, almost entirely thanks to the conditions, and Lee Burge was called upon to block Brandon Njoku’s low shot, but the game was scruffy and error-ridden and provided little excitement or quality.

There was a short period of life shortly before the break as both sides created and missed chances. Hoskins seized on a loose pass and curled just wide after turning down other options while Elias Kachunga fired wastefully over at the other end.

Half-time came as a welcome break for both teams and in theory Cobblers had the better of conditions once play resumed but it remained very difficult for any quality to shine through.

If anything, it was Cambridge who looked the slightly more threatening side and they would have felt frustrated not to have done more with a succession of corners and attacking free-kicks.

But as Town continued to flounder, even after the arrivals of Tariqe Fosu and Martyn Waghorn, the away side sensed an opportunity and gradually the momentum built through a series of attacks, one of which led to a good chance for Shayne Lavery but he snatched at it and shot over.

The best opportunity for anyone came with 11 minutes to play when a poor kick by Burge was pounced upon by Cambridge but he atoned with a sharp low save before Nesta Guinness-Walker produced a brilliant block to thwart Kachunga.

Cobblers did have a brief burst with a couple of corners as Tom Eaves and Waghorn saw shots blocked but from there the game fizzled out, almost as if both sides had admitted defeat to the weather and were content with a point.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo, Eyoma, Guthrie ©, Guinness-Walker, Chouchane (Waghorn 66), Fox (Hondermarck 74), McGeehan, Pinnock (Eaves 74), Hoskins (Fosu 57), Roberts. Subs: Tzanev, McGowan, McCarron

Cambridge: Reyes, Bennett, Andrew, Morrison ©, Brophy, Cousins, Njoku (Lavery 63), Smith, Okedina, Kachunga, Nlundulu. Subs not used: Stevens, Watts, Kaikai, Rossi, Loft, O’Riordan

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 6,654

Cambridge fans: 919