Cobblers paid the price for a poor first-half display when beaten 2-1 by Salford City at Moor Lane on Saturday.
Salford raced out of the traps and caught Cobblers cold with Ethan Galbraith breaking the deadlock on nine minutes. Sam Hoskins levelled but Town were all over the place in the first-half and fell behind again as Conor McAleny netted. The visitors improved significantly in the second-half but not enough to grab a point as key decisions went against them. Here are our player ratings…
1. Lee Burge
Good early stop from Watson before a couple of routine saves. Might have done better for McAleny's winner given the acuteness of the angle but perhaps was already hampered by injured at that point. Cobblers could do without losing him for the long-term... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
He hasn't had many more difficult halves in Cobblers colours than the first 45 minutes here. Badly exposed as Town were constantly pulled out of shape and was given little help from those ahead of him. Will rue the decision to fly forward when Hoskins lost possession as Salford broke and scored their decisive second goal... 5
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Similarly struggled. Like others he seemed hesitant and uncertain, perhaps in part due to the awful playing surface. Had to engage Watson sooner when the Salford midfielder charged forward in setting up McAleny's winner... 5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Fortunate not to score an own goal when his header hit the post before the ball fell to Galbraith to stick away. Had no answers as his side were ran ragged before half-time. Saw a header blocked in the hunt for a second leveller... 5.5
Photo: Pete Norton