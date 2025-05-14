Reading Football Club

It’s relief at long last for Reading Football Club and their fans after League One’s crisis-hit club were finally taken over by new owners this week.

Ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig has completed his purchase and now takes ownership of the club, ending Dai Yongge's hugely unpopular and controversial reign. During his tenure, the Royals were placed under a number of transfer embargoes and received points deductions totalling 18 points.

The deal for Couhig, who oversaw Wycombe’s first ever promotion to the Championship in 2020, to take over has been drawn out but was finalised and ratified by the English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday. He previously attempted to buy Reading last year but negotiations broke down in September 2024.

Reading said: "The club are pleased to announce that Redwood Holdings Limited – a subsidiary company of Dogwood LLC, owned by Rob Couhig and Todd Trosclair of New Orleans, Louisiana – has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding in Reading Football Club.

"The takeover, which has received EFL clearance, completed very early on Wednesday morning and includes the Select Car Leasing Stadium and Bearwood Park training ground. Both Couhig and Trosclair will join the club's board with immediate effect, with Rob Couhig being named as chairman.

"Redwood is ambitious and dedicated towards the club returning to its rightful place within the English football pyramid, while adhering to clear principles of honesty, transparency, and financial sustainability. Further communication from Redwood will follow in due course."

Couhig has been involved in several business in the United States, including real estate, film and pharmaceuticals, as well as being a former owner of now defunct football side New Orleans Storm.