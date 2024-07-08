Danny Hylton

Danny Hylton is currently on trial with Charlton Athletic following his release from the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The veteran forward has a close relationship with Addicks boss Nathan Jones after their success together at Luton Town and the pair have linked up again, at least temporarily. Hylton was a surprise substitute for Charlton’s pre-season friendly with Dartford on Saturday, coming off the bench late on to score the sixth goal in a 6-1 victory.

“I know everything about Danny Hylton,” said Jones. “I know what Danny Hylton can do. I don’t need to look at Danny Hylton. Danny Hylton is possibly my best ever signing in terms of everything.

“So, I’m not having a look at Danny Hylton. We’ve got a lot of young strikers at the football club and if they can have the application and certain things that Danny Hylton has then they’re going to have fantastic careers.