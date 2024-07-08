Released Cobblers striker Danny Hylton on trial at League One rival
The veteran forward has a close relationship with Addicks boss Nathan Jones after their success together at Luton Town and the pair have linked up again, at least temporarily. Hylton was a surprise substitute for Charlton’s pre-season friendly with Dartford on Saturday, coming off the bench late on to score the sixth goal in a 6-1 victory.
“I know everything about Danny Hylton,” said Jones. “I know what Danny Hylton can do. I don’t need to look at Danny Hylton. Danny Hylton is possibly my best ever signing in terms of everything.
“So, I’m not having a look at Danny Hylton. We’ve got a lot of young strikers at the football club and if they can have the application and certain things that Danny Hylton has then they’re going to have fantastic careers.
“We’ve got [Daniel] Kanu and if you look at TC (Tyreece Campbell) today up top. No one has really played him up top but that’s where we believe he’s at his best. If he can learn off good pros like Danny then they’re going to have fantastic careers.”
