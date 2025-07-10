Released Cobbler spotted on trial with League Two club

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:12 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 08:12 BST
Liam McCarronplaceholder image
Liam McCarron
Liam McCarron is currently on trial with League Two Fleetwood Town following his release from Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old former Stoke City and Leeds United man was on trial at Sixfields 12 months ago and did enough to earn himself a one-year contract. He went on to play 18 times under Jon Brady and then featured in the following three games when Kevin Nolan took over, before being left out of the squad for the rest of the season.

McCarron is one of a number of trialists at Fleetwood in pre-season and seemingly featured in their opening two friendlies against Bamber Bridge and FC Halifax Town.

