Promise of regular game-time lured Flores to Cobblers

Jordan Flores.

The promise of regular game-time was the main reason for Jordan Flores' decision to join the Cobblers on loan from Hull City.

The 25-year-old completed his move to Town on a season-long loan earlier this week after struggling for minutes with the League One champions last season.

After an impressive spell for Dundalk in Ireland last year, where he scored against Arsenal in the Europa League, the midfielder joined Hull in January but made just four appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to the manager and people around the club and he offered me the game-time to come in on loan and play,” Flores said.

“You can’t turn opportunities like that down. Once I heard there was interest, I looked further into it and I wanted to come down.

“Playing regularly is the most important thing for me now. When I was over in Ireland, our season finished in November and I was on quite a high because I had played in the Europa League group stages and I felt like I was playing well.

“Obviously I went to Hull after that, in January, but I didn’t get the game-time that I wanted for one reason or another so next season is all about getting that game-time and being as successful as I can be with Northampton Town.”

Having started out at Wigan before moving to Ireland, Flores is not overly familiar with the Cobblers.

He added: "I did come across them when I came off the bench for Hull against Northampton up in Hull towards the end of the season.

"Hull were a very strong team last season, I think everyone saw that for themselves, and they did very well, but other than that I haven't really come across the club.