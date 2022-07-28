Cobblers, who start against Colchester United at Sixfields, are one of those teams fancied for promotion after going so close last year but they will have strong competition from the likes of Stockport County and Bradford City, among others. Reporter James Heneghan takes a stab at predicting how the final League Two table will look (don’t shout, it’s just a bit of fun!)….
1. Stockport County
Last season's National League winners only look even stronger after splashing the cash on some impressive signings this summer. Led by Dave Challinor, they are the bookmakers favourites at 6/1.
Photo: Jan Kruger
2. Bradford City
Flattered to deceive in recent seasons but they look to have recruited well and no club in the division can boast a manager with Mark Hughes' experience, albeit very little of it is at this level. Harry Chapman, Vadaine Oliver and Richie Smallwood could prove particularly smart pick-ups. Title odds: 7/1.
Photo: George Wood
3. Crawley Town
A wildcard pick in the third automatic promotion place and admittedly one that may look foolish. Have spent big money after last season's controversial takeover but the smartest piece of recruitment might be in the dugout. Kevin Betsy (pictured) was rated as one of the best youth team coaches in the country when at Arsenal. Can he translate that into senior level? They also have last season's top scorer in Dom Telford. Title odds: 20/1.
Photo: David Price
4. Mansfield Town
Will start the season with almost the same squad that beat Cobblers in the play-off semi-final before losing to Port Vale at Wembley. Added former Cobbler Hiram Boateng to their ranks. Fancied to go one better this time around. Title odds: 9/1.
Photo: Nathan Stirk