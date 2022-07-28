Predicting how the final League Two table will look

3. Crawley Town

A wildcard pick in the third automatic promotion place and admittedly one that may look foolish. Have spent big money after last season's controversial takeover but the smartest piece of recruitment might be in the dugout. Kevin Betsy (pictured) was rated as one of the best youth team coaches in the country when at Arsenal. Can he translate that into senior level? They also have last season's top scorer in Dom Telford. Title odds: 20/1.

Photo: David Price