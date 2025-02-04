Perry 'rated very highly' by Nottingham Forest as Nolan gets his man on deadline day

By James Heneghan
Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 09:12 BST
Ben Perry. Picture: Nottingham Forest FCplaceholder image
Ben Perry. Picture: Nottingham Forest FC
Kevin Nolan hopes the arrival of Ben Perry on deadline day will be the start of an ‘excellent relationship’ between Northampton and Nottingham Forest.

Perry is a player that Nolan knows well having watched him first-hand so when the opportunity arose to sign the 20-year-old midfielder late on deadline day, he jumped at the chance.

The Forest midfielder, who will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields, followed Dara Costelloe, Terry Taylor and Liam Shaw as Town’s January transfer window signings.

"Ben is a player I know a lot about," said Nolan. "Andy Reid at Nottingham Forest rates him very highly, not just as a player but as a person too, and we have watched him a number of times and have always been impressed.

"He is someone who we think can come in and have an impact on our squad. We are pleased to have him in the building, and we hope this can be the start of an excellent relationship between ourselves and Forest.

"Ben will help us and be with us for the rest of the season, and he will be a better player for his time with us. We have been really pleased with our work this month and the arrival of Ben completes that."

