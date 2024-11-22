'Our attitude is to win the game' - U's boss Monk previews Cobblers clash

Garry Monk

Cambridge United manager Garry Monk insists his side will be aiming for nothing less than victory when they head to Sixfields to take on Northampton this weekend.

The U’s took just a solitary point from their first nine league games but then won three in a row and are now only three points from safety at the bottom end of the League One table.

Monk knows his side face a difficult test against Cobblers, particularly having watched Jon Brady’s men return from Blackpool and Birmingham with two hard-fought draws, but he’s confident they can continue their good recent form.

Both teams will have to cope with what are likely to be difficult conditions at Sixfields tomorrow as Storm Bert brings strong winds and heavy rain.

Monk said: "You don’t get the type of results they’ve had without having a really committed squad and quality amongst it. We are under no illusions as to how difficult tomorrow will be and the conditions might play a part, but we just focus on ourselves.

“If our level of performance is where we want, we know we can compete with any team but we don’t have the luxury of being below that. We need to be at 100 per cent to get something out of the game.

"We’ve simplified our game a bit in the last few weeks but we’ve kept some key principles and we need to continue with that mentality. Our attitude will be to go and win the game.”

Monk also added that none of his injured players, including Josh Stokes, will be available this weekend.