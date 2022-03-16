Opposition view: Tisdale 'fed up' after Stevenage are beaten by Cobblers

Paul Tisdale.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale is 'getting pretty fed up' with his team's inability to do the basics after they were beaten 2-1 by Northampton on Tuesday.

Boro are now nine games without a win and sit one place outside the relegation zone after going down to goals by Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock.

"I've seen one or two of those performances recently where about 80 per cent of it is good," said Tisdale. "We're not putting the white flag up, that's for sure, but I'm getting pretty fed up with some of the basics not being done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That refers to anticipation and our passing because that has again led to us giving away a couple of cheap goals. They were wonderfully taken goals but from our point of view they are cheap goals to concede and it comes down to the basics.

"I can't ask any more of the players in terms of their tenacity and their nerve and again they gave so much effort but it's about results now and we are getting fed up of having the same conversations.

"We need to find a way of turning our effort into results because everyone knows how important results are at this stage of the season. I'm proud of the players for their determination but we need to start winning because we haven't had anywhere near enough recently.