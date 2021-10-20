Opposition view: Revell so frustrated with Stevenage's 'mistakes' in defeat to Cobblers

Alex Revell.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell wants his players to 'go away and have a think' after their error-ridden performance in defeat to Northampton on Tuesday evening.

Boro started steadily enough but lost their way completely and were beaten 3-0 for the second away game in a row at a wet and windy Sixfields.

There was nothing in the contest for 33 minutes but Kion Etete then fired Cobblers ahead before a slip in Stevenage's defence led to Sam Hoskins making it two.

Fraser Horsfall's second-half header consigned Stevenage to defeat and piled more pressure on the manager.

"We wanted a reaction from the players after Saturday and we wanted to make it difficult for Northampton and be more aggressive," said Revell.

"For half an hour, the game was exactly how we wanted it to go, but then two mistakes cost you two goals.

"It's very difficult because you plan and things are going to that plan but then all of a sudden, one ball goes over the top and we don't defend it anywhere near well enough.

"A player slips for the second goal and that's 2-0 and we're in the same predicament as we were in on Saturday.

"Ultimately, if you make mistakes, you'll be punished and at the moment, when we make a mistake, we're being punished and that's something that has to stop.

"You're the manager and you take it, but players have to be accountable when they step over the white line because mistakes are costing us.

"That was the difference between the two teams tonight - one team didn't make mistakes, they did the simple things well, and the other made mistakes and didn't do the simple things. That's why they are sixth in the league.