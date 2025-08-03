Ryan Lowe

Wigan manager Ryan Lowe praised his players for their ‘fantastic’ performance in beating Northampton 3-1 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Murray’s brace and another for Jensen Weir eased Wigan to three points on the opening day of the new League One season.

“I thought the lads were fantastic,” said Lowe. “There was a 20-minute period where we conceded and were flat, but I said if we keep hold of the ball better, we can get our breather with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northampton throw everything at you, and put real pressure on us, but I thought the lads were fantastic. Everything we asked them to do – they applied themselves right, and got the goals and potentially should’ve had a couple more.

“Overall, I’m pleased. I thought the fans were amazing today - it was the first home game, and we showed them what we can do. We have to keep believing that we can do that, and hopefully it’s the first of many wins at home.

“We can’t get too carried away. It’s our first win of the season, and we’ve got another 45 to go. We want to bring the good times back and this is a positive start.”