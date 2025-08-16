Alex Revell

Stevenage manager Alex Revell says Northampton provided his table-topping side with their ‘toughest game of the season’ after admitting they had to do things the hard way before emerging victorious.

Dan Kemp made the all-important breakthrough at the halfway point of the second half before Gasan Ahadme secured the points as Cobblers were left to rue missed chances. Boro are now the only team in the league to have won all three games.

"It was our toughest game so far without doubt,” said Revell. “We made it tougher because of our start. We play a certain way and the first half especially was really slow and lethargic and lacked energy. We took too much time and it ruined our flow.

"We didn’t pass the ball well enough at all and we ended up doing things that aren’t us. We didn’t get going and we allowed them to interfere with our game. We needed to get to half-time and we spoke to them and we started to show more intent.

"I thought the goal from Kempy was coming and the second goal was a good one and it killed the game off. Northampton make it really tough but it’s a sign of a good team to stick together, to stay strong and to wait for those moments and that’s what we did today.”