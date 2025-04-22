Northampton Town player ratings from survival-clinching League One victory over Shrewsbury Town

Aaron McGowan got things going with a superb volley before Dara Costelloe’s opportunism gave Town breathing space at half-time. Cameron McGeehan was next to get on the act with his 10th of the season, followed by Costelloe thumping home his second of the afternoon. John Marquis’ stoppage-time effort was barely even a consolation for the already-relegated visitors. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Lee Burge
He'll be annoyed to have lost his clean sheet at such a late stage of the game, especially as he didn't have a serious save to make before the 88th minute. Shrewsbury were all possession and no punch, mostly kept at bay with relative ease... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Started as part of the back three and he had an excellent game. Defended well and prevented Shrews from converting some decent territory into clear-cut chances. Really pushed on when moved further forward in the latter stages and did so to great effect, even claiming an assist when setting up Costelloe's second... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tyler Magloire
Replaced the injured Mbete and played well for 54 minutes, snuffing out Shrewsbury's main threats and winning headers. But he was booked for kicking the ball away and then committed two fouls in quick succession, giving Nolan no choice other than to take him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
Had a busy time in the first half as Shrewsbury focused many of their attacks down his side. The visitors flashed dangerous balls across the box but to no great avail. He overlapped effectively and strode out of defence powerfully. Wasn't a million miles away when volleying over... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.