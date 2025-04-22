Northampton Town player ratings from survival-clinching League One victory over Shrewsbury Town

Aaron McGowan got things going with a superb volley before Dara Costelloe’s opportunism gave Town breathing space at half-time. Cameron McGeehan was next to get on the act with his 10th of the season, followed by Costelloe thumping home his second of the afternoon. John Marquis’ stoppage-time effort was barely even a consolation for the already-relegated visitors. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…