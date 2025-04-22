Aaron McGowan sent Cobblers on their way with a fabulous finish, his first goal of the season.Aaron McGowan sent Cobblers on their way with a fabulous finish, his first goal of the season.
Aaron McGowan sent Cobblers on their way with a fabulous finish, his first goal of the season.

Northampton Town player ratings from survival-clinching League One victory over Shrewsbury Town

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Cobblers will be a League One team again next season after they sealed survival by cruising to victory over basement boys Shrewsbury Town at Sixfields on Easter Monday.

Aaron McGowan got things going with a superb volley before Dara Costelloe’s opportunism gave Town breathing space at half-time. Cameron McGeehan was next to get on the act with his 10th of the season, followed by Costelloe thumping home his second of the afternoon. John Marquis’ stoppage-time effort was barely even a consolation for the already-relegated visitors. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…

He'll be annoyed to have lost his clean sheet at such a late stage of the game, especially as he didn't have a serious save to make before the 88th minute. Shrewsbury were all possession and no punch, mostly kept at bay with relative ease... 7

1. Lee Burge

He'll be annoyed to have lost his clean sheet at such a late stage of the game, especially as he didn't have a serious save to make before the 88th minute. Shrewsbury were all possession and no punch, mostly kept at bay with relative ease... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Started as part of the back three and he had an excellent game. Defended well and prevented Shrews from converting some decent territory into clear-cut chances. Really pushed on when moved further forward in the latter stages and did so to great effect, even claiming an assist when setting up Costelloe's second... 7.5

2. Akin Odimayo

Started as part of the back three and he had an excellent game. Defended well and prevented Shrews from converting some decent territory into clear-cut chances. Really pushed on when moved further forward in the latter stages and did so to great effect, even claiming an assist when setting up Costelloe's second... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Replaced the injured Mbete and played well for 54 minutes, snuffing out Shrewsbury's main threats and winning headers. But he was booked for kicking the ball away and then committed two fouls in quick succession, giving Nolan no choice other than to take him off... 7.5

3. Tyler Magloire

Replaced the injured Mbete and played well for 54 minutes, snuffing out Shrewsbury's main threats and winning headers. But he was booked for kicking the ball away and then committed two fouls in quick succession, giving Nolan no choice other than to take him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Had a busy time in the first half as Shrewsbury focused many of their attacks down his side. The visitors flashed dangerous balls across the box but to no great avail. He overlapped effectively and strode out of defence powerfully. Wasn't a million miles away when volleying over... 7.5

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

Had a busy time in the first half as Shrewsbury focused many of their attacks down his side. The visitors flashed dangerous balls across the box but to no great avail. He overlapped effectively and strode out of defence powerfully. Wasn't a million miles away when volleying over... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

