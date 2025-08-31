Town were the better side for much of the first half at Brisbane Road but the decisive blow came shortly after the break when Hoskins popped up at the back post to volley home Tyrese Fornah’s cross. The visitors were rock solid throughout en route to successive wins and back-to-back clean sheets. Here are our player ratings from a fine day on the road...
1. Lee Burge
Stood up well to block from Jaisimi early on but was then reduced to a watching brief until the closing stages. Some really good handling under pressure and a decent save from Connolly's 20-yarder late on. That's now back-to-back clean sheets and three in six for the season... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
He's done very little wrong since the first half against Bradford. No thrills or spills, just goes about his work with quiet authority. Had an especially strong game in the air against Orient, winning his fair share of aerial duels and keeping the hosts well away from Burge's goal for the majority... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Outstanding for the second consecutive game. He's a warrior and a leader and a vocal presence at the back and he defended with real dominance and authority here. He was the main reason Connolly had so little to feed on and Orient could only muster half chances at best. There's no dropping him on this form... 9 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
His connection with Perkins and Fornah was once again a feature of Town's performance in the first half as the trio regularly combined to cause problems down Orient's right. One decent cross led to a half chance for Wheatley. Solid at the back before departing due to injury... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton