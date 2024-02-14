Marc Leonard’s exquisite first half strike, Kieron Bowie’s instinctive first-time finish and Tyreece Simpson’s smart turn and shot were all in vain as Orient snatched the spoils on a dramatic evening at Brisbane Road. Here are our player ratings...
1. Louie Moulden
Beaten four times and yet he made a couple of good saves. Not helped out by his defenders for any of the goals, particularly when Forde and Sotiriou (twice) were left in space in the penalty box... 6
2. Harvey Lintott
A tough night as Orient regularly switched play and exposed him to one v one situations. He was beaten a few times, including when Hunt was allowed to cut inside and shoot in the build up to the home side's second goal... 5
3. Jordan Willis
One vital first half block kept the game scoreless before the dam burst and the goals flowed. Neither he nor his fellow defenders could get to grips with the movement of Orient's front men... 5
4. Jon Guthrie
Overwhelmed in the second half and not helped by the lack of protection from his midfielders. The corner he conceded which led to the stoppage-time winner should have been a goal-kick but that's no excuse for not defending it properly. Conceding three goals from set-piece situations will be of huge frustration... 5