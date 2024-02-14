News you can trust since 1931
Kieron Bowie grabs the ball and heads back to the halfway line after making it 2-2 against Leyton Orient.Kieron Bowie grabs the ball and heads back to the halfway line after making it 2-2 against Leyton Orient.
Northampton Town player ratings from rip-roaring seven-goal thriller against Leyton Orient

Cobblers were on the wrong end of a remarkable seven-goal thriller at Leyton Orient on Tuesday evening as Ruel Sotiriou struck at the death.
By James Heneghan
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT
Marc Leonard’s exquisite first half strike, Kieron Bowie’s instinctive first-time finish and Tyreece Simpson’s smart turn and shot were all in vain as Orient snatched the spoils on a dramatic evening at Brisbane Road. Here are our player ratings...

Beaten four times and yet he made a couple of good saves. Not helped out by his defenders for any of the goals, particularly when Forde and Sotiriou (twice) were left in space in the penalty box... 6

1. Louie Moulden

Beaten four times and yet he made a couple of good saves. Not helped out by his defenders for any of the goals, particularly when Forde and Sotiriou (twice) were left in space in the penalty box... 6

A tough night as Orient regularly switched play and exposed him to one v one situations. He was beaten a few times, including when Hunt was allowed to cut inside and shoot in the build up to the home side's second goal... 5

2. Harvey Lintott

A tough night as Orient regularly switched play and exposed him to one v one situations. He was beaten a few times, including when Hunt was allowed to cut inside and shoot in the build up to the home side's second goal... 5

One vital first half block kept the game scoreless before the dam burst and the goals flowed. Neither he nor his fellow defenders could get to grips with the movement of Orient's front men... 5

3. Jordan Willis

One vital first half block kept the game scoreless before the dam burst and the goals flowed. Neither he nor his fellow defenders could get to grips with the movement of Orient's front men... 5

Overwhelmed in the second half and not helped by the lack of protection from his midfielders. The corner he conceded which led to the stoppage-time winner should have been a goal-kick but that's no excuse for not defending it properly. Conceding three goals from set-piece situations will be of huge frustration... 5

4. Jon Guthrie

Overwhelmed in the second half and not helped by the lack of protection from his midfielders. The corner he conceded which led to the stoppage-time winner should have been a goal-kick but that's no excuse for not defending it properly. Conceding three goals from set-piece situations will be of huge frustration... 5

