Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw with Burton Albion
By James Heneghan
Published 1st Sep 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 10:24 BST
Cobblers huffed and puffed without much quality as they failed to find a way past Burton Albion during Saturday’s stalemate at Sixfields.
Town hit the post in the second minute and then again in stoppage-time but there was precious little else to get excited about as both sides struggled for attacking fluency. Here are our ratings from Sixfields….
1. Lee Burge
His defence were effective in limiting Burton's entries into the penalty box and therefore reducing the threat on his goal. Clawed away Sweeney's header and made two or three routine saves from long-range efforts. Did enough to save at Whitfield's feet too... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
His best showing in claret so far. Tried to be aggressive and defend on the front foot and was a match for Orsi aerially. Crucial last-ditch tackle prevented a one-on-one opportunity late in the first half... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Expertly marshalled the defence to their first clean sheet of the season. He's churned out so many performances like this in his three years and 130 plus games for the club. Just very very solid... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
