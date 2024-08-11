Northampton Town player ratings from galling late defeat in League One opener against Bristol Rovers

Town were the better side in the first half but created little throughout the contest and tired late on. Here are our player ratings….
1. Lee Burge
His goal came under increasing threat as the minutes ticked by. Most of his saves were routine but he was at full stretch to brilliantly tip Omochere's effort around the post late in the first half... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Did his job defensively and made important interventions, not least when positioning himself superbly to cut out a dangerous cross. Wearily made way late on as tiredness kicked in... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
He was outstanding for the 62 minutes he was on the pitch. Won his duels and defended on the front foot. Magnificent block denied Hutchinson a certain goal. Had to come off for Magloire but hopefully that was just precautionary... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Good battle with Omochere, who's a handful for any defender, and both men had their moments but it was only late on when Town's defence began to wilt under the pressure... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
