Sam Hoskins puts his head in his hands after missing a late chance to equalise against Bristol Rovers.

Northampton Town player ratings from galling late defeat in League One opener against Bristol Rovers

By James Heneghan
Published 11th Aug 2024, 12:02 GMT
It was stoppage-time heartache on the opening day of the season for Cobblers who were beaten by Bryant Bilongo’s late header at Bristol Rovers.

Town were the better side in the first half but created little throughout the contest and tired late on. Here are our player ratings….

His goal came under increasing threat as the minutes ticked by. Most of his saves were routine but he was at full stretch to brilliantly tip Omochere's effort around the post late in the first half... 7

1. Lee Burge

Did his job defensively and made important interventions, not least when positioning himself superbly to cut out a dangerous cross. Wearily made way late on as tiredness kicked in... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

He was outstanding for the 62 minutes he was on the pitch. Won his duels and defended on the front foot. Magnificent block denied Hutchinson a certain goal. Had to come off for Magloire but hopefully that was just precautionary... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Jordan Willis

Good battle with Omochere, who's a handful for any defender, and both men had their moments but it was only late on when Town's defence began to wilt under the pressure... 6.5

4. Jon Guthrie

