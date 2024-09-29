Christy Pym guesses right to keep out Tariqe Fosu's first half penalty.Christy Pym guesses right to keep out Tariqe Fosu's first half penalty.
Northampton Town player ratings from frustrating League One defeat against Mansfield

By James Heneghan
Published 29th Sep 2024, 10:31 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 10:49 BST
Cobblers succumbed to a second successive home defeat when they were punished for some wasteful finishing by Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Town created enough chances to be two or three goals ahead by half-time but Stags goalkeeper Christy Pym was in defiant mood as he made a series of excellent saves before goals from Will Evans and Aaron Lewis secured all three points. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…

1. Lee Burge

Far less busy than his opposite number. Saved from Gregory in the first half and did enough to force the same man to squander two further one-on-one chances but was then beaten at his near post by Lewis... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

2. Aaron McGowan

Said himself afterwards that he played a slightly different role in possession, drifting in-field and picking up pockets in the centre, and he did it to good effect in the first half as Cobblers dominated play and regularly sliced through Mansfield. Tough battle defensively against physical opponents... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

3. Jack Baldwin

Smart defending to divert a low cross away from danger and put sufficient pressure on Gregory when he couldn't convert from close-range. But overall it was a challenging afternoon for Town's defence who coughed up several good opportunities... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jon Guthrie

Found Evans and Gregory a handful as Mansfield created chances themselves. The ball in behind was particularly effective and gave Cobblers problems. Very unlucky for the second goal though when his well-timed tackle ricocheted kindly for Lewis to smash in... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

