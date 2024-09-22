Town weren’t given a sniff by anyone as Huddersfield, relegated from the Championship only a few months ago, chased a fourth win in five, but the visitors were fully deserving winners. Michal Helik’s nightmare own goal gifted Northampton the lead before calm finishes from Cameron McGeehan and Tariqe Fosu left home fans shell-shocked. Josh Koroma did pull one goal back but it was too little too late on a memorable day for the Cobblers. Here are our player ratings from West Yorkshire...
1. Lee Burge
Some way to bounce back after last week's error. Didn't have all that much to do in terms of saves but he swept up behind his back-line and came for crosses when needed. His penalty stop was great goalkeeping and absolutely crucial to the outcome. Might have ended very differently had Koroma converted... 9 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
In for McGowan and was superb for 80 minutes. Made tackles, cut out crosses and had the athleticism to get up and down. Out on his feet by the end though and didn't have the energy to get out to block Koroma's shot.Then clumsily lunged in on the same player to see red and concede the penalty. Fortunately his goalkeeper bailed him out and it wasn't costly... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
A monstrous display at the back, easily his best outing for the club. So many times Huddersfield slung the ball into Town's penalty box and so many times he was there to repel the danger, either with his feet, head or another part of his body. The hosts didn't even register a shot on target until the 65th minute... 9 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Town's superb rearguard in West Yorkshire was inevitably spearheaded by their outstanding captain, who was back to his absolute best. He relishes the fight when his back's against the wall and he was colossal throughout but particularly in the last 15 minutes when Cobblers came under relentless pressure, winning header after header. So unlucky when hitting the bar himself with an excellent header... 9.5 Photo: Pete Norton
