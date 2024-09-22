2 . Akin Odimayo

In for McGowan and was superb for 80 minutes. Made tackles, cut out crosses and had the athleticism to get up and down. Out on his feet by the end though and didn't have the energy to get out to block Koroma's shot.Then clumsily lunged in on the same player to see red and concede the penalty. Fortunately his goalkeeper bailed him out and it wasn't costly... 8 Photo: Pete Norton