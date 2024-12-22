Here are our player ratings from a dismal afternoon at Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
His positioning for the first goal seemed suspect given the ball went quite central. Beaten four more times and kicked erratically... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Could only half clear the cross that led to the first goal and then Campbell ran off his back to make it two. Struggled all afternoon... 3 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
It was a disastrous afternoon for Town's defence and for once he was equally culpable. Balls and crosses into the box weren't dealt with and opposition attackers had too much space in dangerous areas. All that said, Cobblers simply cannot afford to lose him for any length of time... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
4. TJ Eyoma
The distances between him and Guinness-Walker were never right in the first half and subsequently Charlton got so much joy in that channel. Leaburn's goal epitomised that. It was also too easy for Berry to create the fourth... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
