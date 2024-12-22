Tom Eaves and former Cobblers defender Lloyd Jones challenge for the ball.Tom Eaves and former Cobblers defender Lloyd Jones challenge for the ball.
Northampton Town player ratings from dismal League One defeat to Charlton Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 10:37 GMT
Cobblers turned in their worst league performance of the season when they were hammered 5-0 by Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from a dismal afternoon at Sixfields...

His positioning for the first goal seemed suspect given the ball went quite central. Beaten four more times and kicked erratically... 4

1. Nik Tzanev

Could only half clear the cross that led to the first goal and then Campbell ran off his back to make it two. Struggled all afternoon... 3

2. Aaron McGowan

It was a disastrous afternoon for Town's defence and for once he was equally culpable. Balls and crosses into the box weren't dealt with and opposition attackers had too much space in dangerous areas. All that said, Cobblers simply cannot afford to lose him for any length of time... 4

3. Jon Guthrie

The distances between him and Guinness-Walker were never right in the first half and subsequently Charlton got so much joy in that channel. Leaburn's goal epitomised that. It was also too easy for Berry to create the fourth... 4

4. TJ Eyoma

