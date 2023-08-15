News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town 2 Lincoln City 2: As it happened and reaction as Cobblers salvage dramatic point

Cobblers return to Sixfields for their second home game of the season when they host Lincoln City on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 00:54 BST

We’ll have team news and updates throughout the evening on our live blog here…

Cobblers v Lincoln City LIVE

Show new updates
17:02 BST

Hello! We’re back at Sixfields for tonight’s Sky Bet League One fixture between Northampton and Lincoln. Cobblers still seeking their first points of the season.

We’ll have team news and more as we get it.

18:43 BST

Team news will be on the way shortly...

18:47 BSTUpdated 18:48 BST

Two changes for Cobblers. Jon Guthrie not involved tonight. Jon Brady is managing his minutes. Only six subs on the bench.

Cobblers XI: Thompson, Odimayo, Sherring, Monthe, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Hoskins, Bowie, Pinnock, Simpson

Subs: Dadge, Dyche, McGowan, Abimbola, Hondermarck, Appere

18:50 BST

18:53 BST

So nine players missing in total as Brady continues to take an ultra cautious approach to managing his players’ workloads. He believes it’s a bit of short-term pain for long-term gain but it leaves them short on numbers and missing some key men.

19:26 BST

To put the rumours to bed, Lee Burge is definitely injured. He’s not off to a Championship club. The club are still assessing the severity of it.

19:43 BST

Teams are out at Sixfields. Sam Hoskins captains the Cobblers tonight.

19:45 BST

0’

Away we go

19:47 BST

2’

Cobblers look to be lining up 4-3-3 with Bowie on the right

19:51 BST

5’

Lincoln finally getting a touch of the ball. Cobblers had kept it for pretty much the entire first four minutes. Passed it about well without threatening.

