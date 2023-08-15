Northampton Town 2 Lincoln City 2: As it happened and reaction as Cobblers salvage dramatic point
Cobblers v Lincoln City LIVE
Hello! We’re back at Sixfields for tonight’s Sky Bet League One fixture between Northampton and Lincoln. Cobblers still seeking their first points of the season.
Two changes for Cobblers. Jon Guthrie not involved tonight. Jon Brady is managing his minutes. Only six subs on the bench.
Cobblers XI: Thompson, Odimayo, Sherring, Monthe, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Hoskins, Bowie, Pinnock, Simpson
Subs: Dadge, Dyche, McGowan, Abimbola, Hondermarck, Appere
So nine players missing in total as Brady continues to take an ultra cautious approach to managing his players’ workloads. He believes it’s a bit of short-term pain for long-term gain but it leaves them short on numbers and missing some key men.
To put the rumours to bed, Lee Burge is definitely injured. He’s not off to a Championship club. The club are still assessing the severity of it.
Teams are out at Sixfields. Sam Hoskins captains the Cobblers tonight.
0’
Away we go
2’
Cobblers look to be lining up 4-3-3 with Bowie on the right
5’
Lincoln finally getting a touch of the ball. Cobblers had kept it for pretty much the entire first four minutes. Passed it about well without threatening.