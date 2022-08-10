Northampton Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Joe Jacobson’s brilliant free-kick and a terrific team goal finished off by D’Mani Mellor did the bulk of the damage in the first-half before Cobblers rallied after the break and deservedly pulled one goal back through Louis Appéré. Wycombe, however, held off the fightback to reach round two of the competition. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Jonny Maxted
Didn't actually have all that much to do despite what the scoreline may suggest. Left grasping at thin air by Jacobson's pinpoint placement and equally well beaten by Mellor. Decent late stop prevented Wycombe adding a third... 6
2. Harvey Lintott
No major drams on debut. Good tussle with the speedy Al-Hamadi on the right and looked to move forward more in the second-half but at times he did not quite have the quality or composure in the final third... 6
3. Tyler Magloire
Showed both the good and the bad on a mixed night. Clearly more comfortable at centre-back and his pace saved the team on a few occasions but needs to improve his awareness and positioning as there were a few lapses which nearly proved costly. Can't just rely on his pace to get himself out of trouble... 6
4. Jon Guthrie
Goes about his work in a more conventional manner compared to his centre-back partner. No thrills or spills, just very solid and dependable... 7
