Debutant Chanka Zimba went as close as anyone, foiled by the legs of Glenn Morris in the last few minutes. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 0 Crawley Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers were beaten at home for the first time since October when Crawley Town triumphed 1-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 10:50 am

Tom Nichols scored the game's only goal as Northampton paid for a sluggish first-half performance before missing a string of late chances to salvage at least a point. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

Crawley only had three shots throughout the 90 minutes, unfortunately though one of those whizzed past him and into the top corner. Might feel a little disappointed to have been beaten from a relatively tight angle, as good a finish as it was by Nichols... 6

Photo Sales

2. Aaron McGowan

Hardly came under any pressure defensively and grew into the match as an attacking force, especially in the final 20 minutes. Final ball wasn't always on point but his cutback created the best chance of the game, only for Zimba to hit the crossbar. Had a good opening himself but failed to hit the target... 6.5

Photo Sales

3. Fraser Horsfall

Defence didn't push up quick enough to catch Nichols offside as the Crawley man scored the decisive goal. Spent most of the final half-hour at the other end of the pitch but couldn't quite force the ball in despite several chances... 6

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Not really troubled defensively as Crawley carried so little attacking intent, indeed on any other day Cobblers would have kept a clean sheet. But Nichols' fine finish proved the difference... 6.5

Photo Sales
Crawley TownJames HeneghanCobblersSixfields
Next Page
Page 1 of 4