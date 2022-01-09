Northampton Town 0 Crawley Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Tom Nichols scored the game's only goal as Northampton paid for a sluggish first-half performance before missing a string of late chances to salvage at least a point. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
Crawley only had three shots throughout the 90 minutes, unfortunately though one of those whizzed past him and into the top corner. Might feel a little disappointed to have been beaten from a relatively tight angle, as good a finish as it was by Nichols... 6
2. Aaron McGowan
Hardly came under any pressure defensively and grew into the match as an attacking force, especially in the final 20 minutes. Final ball wasn't always on point but his cutback created the best chance of the game, only for Zimba to hit the crossbar. Had a good opening himself but failed to hit the target... 6.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Defence didn't push up quick enough to catch Nichols offside as the Crawley man scored the decisive goal. Spent most of the final half-hour at the other end of the pitch but couldn't quite force the ball in despite several chances... 6
4. Jon Guthrie
Not really troubled defensively as Crawley carried so little attacking intent, indeed on any other day Cobblers would have kept a clean sheet. But Nichols' fine finish proved the difference... 6.5