Nolan wants two for every position - but he's willing to put his faith in academy players

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says he wants ‘two players for every position’ when asked about his preferred squad size for next season – but he would be willing to put faith in the club’s youngsters should opportunities arise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan has the opportunity to reshape and remodel the squad this summer after releasing 11 players, and he’s already started the process with the addition of young midfielder Jack Perkins from Nottingham Forest.

A number of further new signings are expected in the coming weeks and months as Town look to build a squad capable of going again in League One, but Nolan also wants to look within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In an ideal world I'd like to have two players for every position,” he said. “I want to be adaptable in the formations and we can change between 4-2-3-1 or 3-5-2 or whatever. I'd like two goalkeepers to push each other and then a young one like Dadgey who's pushing them. He's worked his socks off and he deserved his chance in the last game of the season.

"If we lose a couple of players, I want to be able to go to Shane (Goddard) and ask him who he's got for me. I want to create a culture where young lads who come to Northampton know they'll have an opportunity to come across and train with us.

"There's not been that opportunity due to the squad size and the situation we found ourselves in but that is something I want to get more involved in to make sure they're getting the same messages.”