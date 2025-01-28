Nolan describes Calderwood as the 'perfect appointment' as pair reunite after Newcastle United spell

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan has described the return of Colin Calderwood in a technical director role as the ‘perfect appointment’ for the Cobblers.

Calderwood and Nolan worked together at Newcastle United and the two men were keen to reunite at Sixfields once the opportunity rose. Russell Martin’s sacking at Southampton, and the subsequent departure of Calderwood, coincided with Town’s decision to appoint Nolan and ever since the club have been keen to get him back.

The 60-year-old former Scotland international enjoyed success at Northampton as Jon Brady’s number two between 2021 and 2023 and now he teams up alongside Nolan with the aim of keeping Cobblers in League One.

"It is the perfect appointment," said Nolan. "I can't stress how delighted I am.

"I worked with Colin at Newcastle, I got on really well with him there he is someone who will support me on and off the field, he will be part of the coaching staff initially but he will also look to help me and the club with the off the field work as we move forward. He knows the club, he knows what we need to do to help support the board of directors and the staff to continue take the club forward as they have managed to do so well over the last few years.

"I am really looking forward to having Colin next to me and he forms an excellent addition to a strong technical staff. He will be great for me, great for the other staff and great for the club. To have someone with that experience and that quality will be perfect for all of the coaches we have and will help with their development too."