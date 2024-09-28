More Sixfields woe for wasteful Cobblers as Mansfield Town secure victory

Jon Guthrie in action for the Cobblers against Mansfield Town at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers were left immensely frustrated by an inspired goalkeeping display from Christy Pym as they were beaten 2-0 by Mansfield Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

The game was goalless at half-time but in no way did that reflect an open and thoroughly entertaining first half as both teams created and missed chances.

Cobblers in particular would have gone into the break rueing some wasteful finishing after Cameron McGeehan and Mitch Pinnock squandered excellent opportunities before Tariqe Fosu missed a penalty late in the first half, denied by the impressive Pym.

There was an element of inevitability about the fact that it would be Mansfield who took the lead given how the game had gone and so they did through Will Evans just two minutes into the second period.

Town did not hit the heights of their first half display in a more disjointed second but still they had chances and still they continued to be thwarted by Pym, with Aaron Lewis smashing in a late second to add the gloss to Mansfield’s victory.

Sam Hoskins, Jordan Willis and Ben Fox all returned to the matchday squad but the only change to the starting XI came at right-back where Aaron McGowan replaced the suspended Akin Odimayo.

Cobblers were gifted a glorious chance to open the scoring inside 60 seconds when Pinnock latched onto a misplaced back pass but his effort lacked conviction and Pym was off his line quickly to make the block.

The home side had started well though and another fine opportunity came and went on five minutes as Samy Chouchane’s dangerous corner picked out an unmarked McGeehan, who volleyed over.

All that was missing from Town’s strong early play was a goal as Pinnock whipped a first-time effort narrowly over the angle of post and bar after another well-worked passage of play from the hosts.

Mansfield improved as the contest evened up, and the visitors squandered a big chance themselves when Lee Gregory saw shot beaten away by Lee Burge after racing away from home defenders.

Tyler Roberts was looking sharp and dangerous for Town and his quick feet deceived defenders on more than one occasion.

He was at the heart of more terrific football by the hosts, combining with Fosu to slide in McGeehan who again couldn’t beat Pym.

The first half was an entertaining watch and, back up the other end, Mansfield were inches away from taking the lead after a low cross cannoned off Baldwin and hit the post before rolling kindly for Burge.

It was a mystery how the game was still goalless as half-time approached and that remained the case even after Cobblers were awarded a 38th minute penalty.

Fosu was adjudged to have been fouled in the box and he picked himself up to take the spot-kick but Pym guessed right and made the save to keep the game scoreless going into the break.

After starting the first half so well, Cobblers were pinned back in the opening moments of the second period and their inability to get out proved costly.

Mansfield hit the post from a corner before taking the lead moments later, Evans rising well to convert Stephen Quinn’s cross.

The hosts initially didn’t respond well to going behind and they were fortunate it wasn’t two barely four minutes later after Gregory bundled his way through several defenders before poking against the post, the third time Mansfield had done that in the game.

Eventually Cobblers were able to get up the other end and yet another opportunity fell to McGeehan but he didn’t have his finishing boots on and Pym was again there to frustrate.

The Stags goalkeeper was proving Town’s nemesis and he was once again alert to deny both Mbete and Roberts before being at full stretch to tip Samy Chouchane’s free-kick around the post as Cobblers sought an equaliser.

Mansfield were always a threat on the break, Gregory and Evans both lifting over, while Pym was there again to keep out Roberts before Brady rolled the dice with seven minutes to play, sending on Hoskins, Willis and James Wilson.

Fox and Liam McCarron also joined the action but the momentum had gone from Town's play and Mansfield's victory was secured in the 89th minute when Guthrie’s well-timed tackle fell to Lewis who smashed home.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan (Willis 83), Baldwin, Guthrie © , Mbete, Sowerby (Fox 87), Chouchane, McGeehan, Pinnock (Hoskins 83), Fosu (McCarron 87), Roberts (Wilson 83)

Subs not used: Tzanev, Morton

Mansfield: Pym, Hewitt, Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed ©, Baccus (Maris 86), S Quinn (Bowery 70), Boateng (Lewis 77), Evans (Waine 77), Gregory

Subs not used: Flinders, B Quinn, Nichols

Referee: Ben Speedie

Attendance: 7,223

Mansfield fans: 1,465