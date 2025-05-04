Mitch Pinnock

Mitch Pinnock has been named Cobblers’ InTown Automotive Player of the Season as voted for by readers of the Chronicle & Echo.

The versatile midfielder, now in his fourth season at Sixfields, won an incredibly tight contest, the closest in many years, having just edged out top scorer Cameron McGeehan by a handful of votes to take the top prize.

Pinnock finished with 45 per cent of the overall vote among Chron readers, compared to McGeehan's 43 per cent. Nesta Guinness-Walker was third (4%) while Aaron McGowan (3%), Sam Hoskins and Terry Taylor (both 2%) also all received votes.

McGeehan was the other big winner at Sunday’s end-of-season dinner, scooping the Away Player of the Season, sponsored by the Sixfields Travel Club, and the Players’ Player of the Season, sponsored by AM Water Services. Hoskins won the Goal of the Season for his excellent finish against Peterborough United.

But Pinnock pipped all of his team-mates to the fans award, and he did so after another season in which he has racked up the appearances, featuring in every single league game and starting all-but one of them. Whilst so many of those around him have succumbed to injury, he's remained as reliable and as consistent as ever, playing over 50 games in all competitions in total, eight more than any other player, and operating in a range of positions.

Signed from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2021, Pinnock continues to be Town's main course of creativity, whether from free-kicks, corners or long throws. He tops the assists chart once again with seven, in addition to two goals, and no Cobblers player has made more key passes or delivered more crosses this season.

But there's a lot more to Pinnock's game than creating chances and his adaptability and willingness to play different positions, and also work hard for the team, has been incredibly important during this injury-ravaged season.

Whilst McGeehan has impressed in his debut campaign at Sixfields, scoring many important goals, and others have stepped up at key moments, few can begrudge Pinnock this award considering what he has given to the club across the last four years.

At Sunday's packed gala end-of-season awards dinner ceremony, in front of nearly 600 guests, other winners were:

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Community Champion sponsored by Cawleys Waste Management - Lorna Stockwell

Football & Education Programme Students of the Year sponsored by University of Northampton - Adam Goodwin and Laila Channell

The Away Player of the Season sponsored by the Sixfields Travel Club - Cameron McGeehan

The Young Player of the Season sponsored by IN'n'OUT Autocentres - Max Dyche

The Disability Player of the Season sponsored by Piroto Labelling - Michael Lugg

The Men's PFA Community Champion sponsored by T3 Signs - Jack Baldwin

The Players Player of the Season sponsored by AM Water Services - Cameron McGeehan

The Women's PFA Community Champion sponsored by the University of Northampton - Bianca Luttman

The Academy Player of the Season sponsored by dbfb - Fran Obiagwu

Club Person of the Season sponsored by Green Ape Media & Zoo Accounting & Business Solutions - Tony Hanning

Goal of the Season sponsored by Resin Injection Technology - Sam Hoskins (v Peterborough United)

Women's Player of the Season sponsored by Commsave Credit Union - Ruby Heselden

Men's Player of the Season sponsored by InTown Automotive - Mitch Pinnock

Special Recognition Award sponsored by Regen Renewables - James Whiting

Golden Boot sponsored by Nicel Precision Engineering - academy (joint winners) - Fran Obiagwu and Ollie Evans, women's first team - Jade Bell, men's first team - Cameron McGeehan.