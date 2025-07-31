Ryan Lowe

Wigan midfield duo Baba Adeeko and Callum Wright could both be in the mix to play against Northampton in Saturday’s League One clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were missing when Wigan finished their pre-season campaign by beating Tranmere last weekend, but they have trained this week and look set to make the squad for Saturday’s curtain-raiser at Brick Community Stadium. “Callum Wright will be with the group and Baba Adeeko will be with the group,” confirmed Latics boss Ryan Lowe to Wigan Today.

Matt Smith and Harry McHugh are also training again, but Chris Sze and K’Marni Miller will be missing Northampton’s visit. "Chris Sze is not going to be with us for a short while, neither is K’Marni Miller,” said Lowe. "Matt Smith is now on the grass, and Harry McHugh is on the grass, which is good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’ll hopefully have Baba and Callum Wright for the weekend, and one or two more might just be a week or 10 days away, so we’ll get the early part of training done, and then hopefully Baba and Callum can be with us for the first game of the season."

Wigan have made five new signings in the summer transfer window so far – Callum Wright, Dara Costelloe, Paul Mullin, Christian Saydee and Fraser Murray.