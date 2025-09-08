Darren Ferguson

Cobblers dropped a place in the League One standings after eight games went ahead on Saturday while Kevin Nolan's men enjoyed a weekend off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town, whose game at Reading was called off due to international call-ups, went from 15th to 16th in the table after Leyton Orient grabbed a dramatic late victory at Port Vale. The visitors turned the game around after trailing early on at Vale Park before Devante Cole levelled, but Charlie Wellens’ stoppage-time strike lifted Orient to 12th place.

At the top of the division, Doncaster Rovers joined Cardiff City on 16 points as their fine start to life back in League One continued with a 3-1 victory over Bradford City. All the goals came in the first half with Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp on target for Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One point further back in third are Huddersfield. The Terriers trailed to Peterborough early in the second half but goals Will Alves, Herbie Kane and Joe Taylor secured a 3-2 victory. The result means Posh remain winless and glued to the bottom of the table with just one point from seven games.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony says he is still backing Darren Ferguson, and the Posh boss insists he has nothing to prove, telling Peterborough Today: “I feel absolutely fine. I have been in this game long enough to know you have good moments and bad ones. We are going through a bad time right now. I think I’ve had eight seasons in League One and had three promotions and three play-offs. I’ve got nothing to prove at this level.”

AFC Wimbledon had two players sent off in losing 3-0 at Bolton Wanderers while Lincoln City and Wigan Athletic both finished with 10 men as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Ex-Town striker Dara Costelloe hit the crossbar in stoppage-time.

Elsewhere, three teams who have made surprisingly slow starts to the campaign all picked up much-needed wins. Plymouth Argyle beat Stockport County 4-2 at Home Park, Rotherham edged out Exeter City 1-0 and Wycombe defeated Mansfield 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All those results mean Cobblers sit 16th in the table with seven points from six games. They return to action this weekend when Blackpool, who are also coming off a free weekend, visit Sixfields. Seasiders boss Steve Bruce is reportedly under increasing pressure following the team’s poor start to the season.