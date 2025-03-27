Michael Appleton

Shrewsbury Town have appointed former Charlton, Blackpool and Oxford manager Michael Appleton as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

A former midfielder with Manchester United, Preston North End, and West Bromwich Albion, the 49-year-old has also managed Blackpool, Blackburn and Lincoln. He replaces Gareth Ainsworth, who on Tuesday made a sudden exit from New Meadow to take the reins at League Two Gillingham.

Shrews are bottom of League One, 12 points from safety, and Appleton is set to visit Sixfields with his new team next month. He has history with Cobblers supporters after infamously claiming his Oxford United team were the best side in League Two in the 2015/16 season despite finishing 13 points behind Chris Wilder’s runaway title winners. "I'm probably going to upset people saying this but I think we have been the best team in the division,” he said.

Appleton will be joined at Shrewsbury by assistant head coach Richard O'Donnell, who he worked alongside at Lincoln, Blackpool and Charlton.

Salop director of football Micky Moore said: "I'm absolutely delighted – along with the chairman and board of directors – to welcome both Michael and Richard to the club. It's been a difficult seven days but once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season.

"Michael was my number one target. And I'm thrilled that over the last 24 hours we've been able to get a deal over the line, with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season. I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters. Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty, but hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season.”