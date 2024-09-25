Matt Dibley-Dias

Jon Brady has explained Matt Dibley-Dias’ absence from recent matchday squads.

The young midfielder, who joined Town on loan from Fulham in the summer, has made just one appearance in the league this season when he played 57 minutes in the win over Exeter last month. He has not featured in three of the last four matchday squads, including Town’s two recent outings against Wycombe and Huddersfield.

However, there has been good reason for his absence. "The intensity of training has been different and he’s had a few little niggles here and there,” explained Brady. “He’s continued to train but we’re trying to get his physicality to a place where he can be consistent.

"The week he did play in the team, a couple of weeks ago, he had just come off the back of a bout of COVID but he still went out there and played despite being under the weather. We were lacking midfielders at the time and he wanted to put himself out there and I thought he did quite well, especially in the first half.

"It’s now about building that strength and resilience back into his body. He has the qualities that we need and he will certainly come to the fore over the next few weeks and months with all the games that we have coming up.”