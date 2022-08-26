James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers preview

What Jon Brady said: "Doncaster are a good side and have done really well to pick up the points they have so far. They have got a couple of draws on the road and the way in which they have got their results means they will be in a buoyant mood. It's not easy to do that after relegation and it shows they have good organisation and they certainly have some very good players which we will be fully aware of. But we are at home and we have done well at home recently and we need to make sure that we are on top from the off.”