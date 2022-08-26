News you can trust since 1931
James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers preview

Fixture: Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers, Sky Bet League Two

By James Heneghan
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:21 pm

Date/time: Saturday, August 27, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Sixfields

Forecast: 22C, sunny spells

Action from Northampton's last meeting with Doncaster - a goalless draw in March 2021.

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Sam Sherring, Jack Sowerby, Aaron McGowan. Doncaster: Adam Long, Tom Anderson, Kyle Knoyle.

Betting: Northampton 10/11, draw 13/5, Doncaster 3/1

Form guide: Cobblers DWWLD, Donny WWDLW

Current league positions: 4th v 5th

Jonathan Mitchell will return to Sixfields with Donny

Possible line-ups: Northampton (4-3-3): Burge; Lintott, Magloire, Guthrie, Koiki; McWilliams, Fox, Leonard; Pinnock, Hoskins, Appéré. Doncaster (4-2-3-1): Mitchell; Knoyle, Maxwell, Williams, Long; Clayton, Biggins; Rowe, Hurst, Tomlin; Miller.

Man in the middle: Neil Hair

Last time out: Crewe 2 Northampton 2 (Hoskins 2); Doncaster 2 (Hurst 2) Salford 1

Most recent meeting: March 13, 2021 – Doncaster 0 Northampton 0

Record v Doncaster Rovers: P51 W18 D11 L22

What Jon Brady said: "Doncaster are a good side and have done really well to pick up the points they have so far. They have got a couple of draws on the road and the way in which they have got their results means they will be in a buoyant mood. It's not easy to do that after relegation and it shows they have good organisation and they certainly have some very good players which we will be fully aware of. But we are at home and we have done well at home recently and we need to make sure that we are on top from the off.”

What they said: "It will be a real tough test and it’s a marker and a test to see where we are at in this division,” says Donny boss Gary McSheffrey. “I know we have points on the board already but when you go to places like Sixfields, it’s roll your sleeves up time and it’s about digging in and showing what you are all about.”

Prediction: Northampton Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 1

