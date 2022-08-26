Doncaster boss full of praise for Cobblers ahead of 'real tough test' at Sixfields

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey is full of praise for Northampton and the job Jon Brady is doing at Sixfields ahead of tomorrow’s League Two meeting.

Doncaster and Northampton have identical records after five games – three wins, two draws and a plus three goal difference – as fourth hosts fifth at Sixfields, with both teams eying a return to League One this season following recent relegations.

And like the Cobblers, Donny love a bit of late drama too having scored five goals after the 80th-minute in their five league games.

"We have the same records and they have scored a few late goals as well so we both have some similar traits,” said McSheffrey.

"They know the league inside out and they always perform in this league. They missed out on promotion by a goal last season so we know we face strong opposition and a well-drilled team who know each other’s game inside out.

"It will be a real tough test and it’s a marker and a test to see where we are at in this division. I know we have points on the board already but when you go to places like Sixfields, it’s roll your sleeves up time and it’s about digging in and showing what you are all about.”

McSheffrey also isn’t surprised to see Northampton bounce back and start the season so well after the galling way last year ended, adding: “I think that’s what you get with good professionals and a good manager.

"They have the bulk of the squad from last season and it’s similar to Exeter who were always there or thereabouts and had to deal with disappointments of missing out on promotion but they keep getting back up.